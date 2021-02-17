Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle officers fatally shot a man in crisis that was wielding a knife near the Waterfront — the second police shooting in the past week. The Port of Seattle Police reported a man in crisis to the Seattle Police Department on Tuesday night. Police say he had a knife and fled down Alaskan Way when he encountered two officers. A police spokesperson said officers used non-lethal tools to subdue the man, but it was ineffective. Authorities said two officers fired on the subject, fatally wounding him. Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Native Americans are bucking a trend of minority populations who harbor doubts about the coronavirus vaccines. Tribes across the nation are embracing inoculations, and also have been among the first in the country to adopt coronavirus containment measures. There are two possible explanations: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. And community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture. Tribal leaders and health care providers say it is about preserving a fragile heritage that has been under threat for centuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. In addition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four people had died from carbon monoxide poisoning and urged people not to use alternative heating sources in their home. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expanding COVID-19 testing options for many public schools and Gov. Jay Inslee said more students should have access to in-person learning. Decisions about how and when to reopen schools to students are largely left to individual districts. Many districts – including Seattle, the state’s largest – have been closed for in-person instruction for almost a year during the pandemic. At a news conference Tuesday Inslee said moving toward more in-person instruction is in line with the scientific consensus and the latest guidance from federal officials. done safely. Inslee said as of now about 200,00 students in Washington were receiving some in-person schooling. There are more than 1 million public school students in Washington.