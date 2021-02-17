Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:11 to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-104. The Trail Blazers squandered a 24-point lead in the second half, then regained it. Lillard made all four of his 3-point tries during the closing run while playing with five fouls. Portland has won five straight. Lu Dort scored 23 points and Hamidou Diallo added 17 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s leading scorer, missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained left knee.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 20 points, Cameron Brink had 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford beat No. 13 Oregon 63-61. Lexie Hull had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Cardinal) remained in first place in the Pac-12. Taylor Mikesell scored 13 points to lead the Ducks, who sit fourth in the conference. Nyara Sabally added 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and Te-Hina Paopao had 11 points and nine rebounds. Oregon trailed by 15 in the first half but tied it at 47 on a 3-pointer by Erin Boley with 8:34 left in the game.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points, including a winning floater in the lane with 2.4 seconds left, and Washington edged rival Washington State 65-63. It was an offensive struggle for both teams but a thrilling finish was set up when Jamal Bey only 1 of 2 free throws to give the Huskies a 63-61 lead with 15.5 seconds to go. Washington State point guard Noah Williams took the inbounds pass and raced the length of the court, going down the lane for a layup with 10 seconds left to tie it at 63. Tsohonis went the other way and drove into the lane, making a floater over Williams from just inside the foul line. Williams’ half-court heave at the buzzer went over the backboard. Aljaz Kunc scored 14 for WSU.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 17 Southern California leads the Pac-12 regular-season race at 11-2, and UCLA is right behind its rival at 10-3. Colorado faces Oregon this week in a bid to keep up with the Trojans and Bruins. The Ducks finally have a full roster of healthy players and have been playing well, beating the Arizona schools to reach 7-3 in conference. The Buffaloes are 10-5 in Pac-12 play after going 2-1 last week. On the women’s side, No. 6 Stanford is closing in on its 23rd Pac-12 regular-season title under coach Tara VanDerveer. The Cardinal face a huge test at home against. No. 10 Arizona.