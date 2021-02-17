Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — A Senate panel of lawmakers on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session. The Senate State Affairs Committee also approved companion legislation that would create the legal process to make that happen. Currently, only an Idaho governor can call a special session. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 730 words. WITH AP Photos.

CAMPING BAN-AFFLUENT COMMUNITY

SEATTLE — An affluent Seattle-area community has approved an ordinance prohibiting camping on public property, a measure the city says will connect homeless people to shelters but that might prove hard to enforce because of a federal court ruling. SENT: 400 words. WITH AP Photos.

POLICE OFFICER SHOOTINGS: Eastern Idaho reports 4th fatal shooting in about a week

THIN ICE-LAKE DEATH: Northern Idaho woman dies after falling through ice on lake