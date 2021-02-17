Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

House OKs bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation to trim a governor’s powers and increase their own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic. The House voted 49-20 on Tuesday to send to the Senate the legislation spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic and lawmakers’ frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions he imposed. The vote total is notable because it’s enough to overcome a potential veto by Little. Lawmakers also say they should have had a role in allocating the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus rescue money the state received early last year.

IDAHO TAX CUTS

Idaho lawmakers propose sweeping cuts to income, sales taxes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sweeping tax cuts proposed by Idaho lawmakers would slash assessments on all income brackets and lower the sales tax from 6% to 5.3% beginning next year. The complex, 17-page proposal was introduced Tuesday in a House committee after Republican Gov. Brad Little called for $450 million in tax relief, including $295 million in one-time cuts and $160 million in permanent tax cuts. The proposed bill estimates it would result in $284 million in tax relief a year. Despite the pandemic, Idaho has a budget surplus of about $600 million. Officials attribute much of that to federal virus relief funds and an influx of new residents.

IDAHO-HEALTH INSURANCE ENROLLMENT

Idaho reopens enrollment for health insurance marketplace

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s health insurance marketplace is opening a special enrollment period for uninsured residents to sign up for health insurance coverage next month. Your Health Idaho announced Monday that the special enrollment period will start March 1 and last through the end of the month. People who enroll by March 31 will have health insurance coverage starting April 1, and some will be eligible for lower-cost insurance. President Joe Biden directed the federal health insurance exchange, HealthCare.gov, to reopen enrollment through mid-May in an effort to expand healthcare coverage during the pandemic. Other states with individual health care exchanges, like Idaho, have followed suit, though with different enrollment periods.

HEALTH-CARE SHARING MINISTRIES

Legislation aimed at health-care sharing ministries dies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers have killed a proposed law intended to prevent healthcare sharing ministries from taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers. The House State Affairs Committee killed the bill Tuesday that would have tightened laws around the practice that draws people unable to afford private insurance and attracted to the low prices offered by healthcare sharing ministries. A healthcare sharing ministry is a group of people with common ethical or religious beliefs who share health care costs. Many of the plans offer none of the protections of the Affordable Care Act. Republican Rep. Rod Furniss told lawmakers that most of the groups operate ethically, but Idaho has about a dozen “bad actors.”

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest winter storm leaves outages, possible flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 270,000 customers without electricity Monday afternoon, most in Clackamas County, after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend. Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked. Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting. Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.