Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER

Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather has claimed more lives. They include three people found dead after a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina and four family members who perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm. The storm that overwhelmed power grids and immobilized the Southern Plains carried heavy snow and freezing rain into New England and the Deep South and left behind painfully low temperatures. Wind-chill warnings extended Tuesday from Canada into Mexico. In all, at least 20 deaths were reported.

NORTHWEST STORM

4 die from carbon monoxide poisoning during winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. In addition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four people had died from carbon monoxide poisoning and urged people not to use alternative heating sources in their home. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.

NORTHWEST STORM-LEGISLATURE

GOP asks Oregon House Speaker to pause session due to storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In an effort to “preserve public access” to the Oregon Legislature, the House Republican leader is urging the House Speaker to pause the virtual 2021 session during mass power outages across the state. Session activities and meetings were delayed this week due to an icy winter storm during over the weekend. The session is slated to resume Wednesday, but more than 200,000 remained without power in the western Oregon Tuesday afternoon. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said the sessions shouldn’t resume until Oregonians have power restored. House Speaker Tina Kotek says discussions were ongoing about the viability of Wednesday online sessions.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

Earthquake warning system to roll out to Oregon, Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake early warning system known as ShakeAlert will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon on March 11 and to Washington state in May. The USGS announced the target for completing the West Coast rollout on Tuesday. The ShakeAlert system warns of significant quakes and has been enabled in California since October 2019. The system uses a network of sensors that detect the start of an earthquake and calculates magnitude, location and the expected amount of shaking. It sends the information in real time to distributors that send out alerts to cellphones and the internet.

CRASH-BABY KILLED

Baby killed in crash, driver arrested on DUI charge

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — An infant was killed and two adults were hospitalized following a crash in Clatsop County, Oregon. KPTV reports the vehicle’s 23-year-old male driver was arrested on charges that include drunken driving, manslaughter, assault and reckless driving. Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the single vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Monday. on Ecola State Park Road. Authorities said a Mazda veered off the road and collided with a tree. Authorities say a baby girl who was just 3 months old was killed. The driver and a passenger were injured.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest winter storm leaves outages, possible flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 270,000 customers without electricity Monday afternoon, most in Clackamas County, after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend. Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked. Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting. Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGH SCHOOL

Bend high school returns to distance learning due outbreak

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to Summit High School students who attended a party a week ago had infected 24 students. Officials extended the closure of in-person classes at the Bend school through Friday. School principal Michael McDonald said in an email that Deschutes County had confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 among youth who attend Summit High and were primary or secondary exposures from the party. To prevent the potential spread of the virus, the school will return to distance learning through Friday. They expect to return to in-person classes Feb. 22. That will allow a 10-day quarantine from the last time students were in the school building.