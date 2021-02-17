Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Seattle police fatally shoot man with a knife

SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle officers fatally shot a man in crisis that was wielding a knife near the Waterfront — the second police shooting in the past week. The Port of Seattle Police reported a man in crisis to the Seattle Police Department on Tuesday night. Police say he had a knife and fled down Alaskan Way when he encountered two officers. A police spokesperson said officers used non-lethal tools to subdue the man, but it was ineffective. Authorities said two officers fired on the subject, fatally wounding him. Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIVE AMERICANS

Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Native Americans are bucking a trend of minority populations who harbor doubts about the coronavirus vaccines. Tribes across the nation are embracing inoculations, and also have been among the first in the country to adopt coronavirus containment measures. There are two possible explanations: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. And community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture. Tribal leaders and health care providers say it is about preserving a fragile heritage that has been under threat for centuries.

NORTHWEST STORM

4 die from carbon monoxide poisoning during winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. In addition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four people had died from carbon monoxide poisoning and urged people not to use alternative heating sources in their home. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee urges in-person classes, virus school testing upped

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expanding COVID-19 testing options for many public schools and Gov. Jay Inslee said more students should have access to in-person learning. Decisions about how and when to reopen schools to students are largely left to individual districts. Many districts – including Seattle, the state’s largest – have been closed for in-person instruction for almost a year during the pandemic. At a news conference Tuesday Inslee said moving toward more in-person instruction is in line with the scientific consensus and the latest guidance from federal officials. done safely. Inslee said as of now about 200,00 students in Washington were receiving some in-person schooling. There are more than 1 million public school students in Washington.

AMAZON-PANDEMIC SAFETY

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide. The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James comes just days after Amazon preemptively sued to block the suit over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its workers who objected to conditions. In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

Earthquake warning system to roll out to Oregon, Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake early warning system known as ShakeAlert will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon on March 11 and to Washington state in May. The USGS announced the target for completing the West Coast rollout on Tuesday. The ShakeAlert system warns of significant quakes and has been enabled in California since October 2019. The system uses a network of sensors that detect the start of an earthquake and calculates magnitude, location and the expected amount of shaking. It sends the information in real time to distributors that send out alerts to cellphones and the internet.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-GRADUATION WAIVERS

Washington Legislature passes graduation waiver measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that would waive some graduation requirements for individual students during a state of emergency. The measure is an effort to help some students who may have struggled during the last year of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The bill is a more permanent extension of a measure passed last session, which allowed school districts to provide temporary waivers for students in the class of 2020 who were on track to graduate before the pandemic disrupted their learning.

HOMELESS-MERCER ISLAND

Mercer Island considers homeless ordinance

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Mercer Island City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit camping on all public property, and direct homeless people to shelters in other cities. City officials say the ordinance will help people living outdoors or in their cars, as well as address residents’ safety concerns. But an organized group of Mercer Island residents and the ACLU of Washington say the proposal criminalizes homelessness without addressing homelessness’ underlying causes. Mercer Island City Councilmembers plan to deliberate and potentially vote Tuesday on the ordinance. Under the plan, violations would be a misdemeanor offense, subject to fines of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SIX MILES FOR A SHOT

Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from making her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman walked six miles round trip to get her shot. She had secured an appointment for Sunday morning, but on Friday and Saturday, a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts. Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily. Over that, a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket. She then put on snow boots, took her walking sticks and ventured out. But Goldman made it to her appointment, just 5 minutes late.

SUSPENDED LICENSE LAW

Washington law would end license suspension for unpaid fines

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state have proposed a measure that would prevent authorities from suspending driver’s licenses when a person cannot pay or respond to a traffic ticket. The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that the measure sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Emily Randall would eliminate the practice of suspending licenses for those who are unable to pay off their traffic infractions. Twelve other states in the U.S. have enacted similar laws eliminating debt-based license suspension, including Oregon and California. The legislature has said that suspended licenses account for about 33% of the prosecutorial caseload in the state.