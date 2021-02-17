NLight: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ NLight Inc. (LASR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $20.9 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $222.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $62 million.

NLight shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.85, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

