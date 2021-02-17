AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 18 12:01 AM 3rd Clean Jobs Oregon report says COVID-19 pandemic ‘derailed’ jobs growth – E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and the Oregon Business for Climate release 3rd Clean Jobs Oregon report, which says the economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused the clean energy sector to lose 10% of its workforce.

Weblinks: http://www.e2.org, https://twitter.com/e2org

Contacts: Alex Frank, Hastings Group, afrank@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3264

Reporters who wish to review the new ‘Clean Jobs Oregon’ report in advance of its official release may contact Alex Frank at (703) 276-3264 or afrank@hastingsgroup.com or Michael Timberlake at (913) 645-9103 or mtimberlake@e2.org. A media embargo on the reports will run through 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 18th.

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 18 – Saturday, Feb. 27 PDX Jazz Festival (virtual) – Biamp PDX Jazz Festival held virtually, streaming concerts from Portland, Havana, London, Johannesburg and Brooklyn. Festival traditionally takes place in venues throughout Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://pdxjazz.com/, https://twitter.com/pdxjazz

Contacts: Don Lucoff, Portland Jazz Festival, dlucoff@pdxjazz.com, 1 503 288 5299

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 19 9:00 AM Oregon State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Robert Olguin, Oregon State Historic Preservation Office , robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668

The weblink for the call is posted on our website at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx#SACHP

——————–

Friday, Feb. 19 9:30 AM Oregon Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/ORDeptForestry

Contacts: Joy Krawczyk, Public Affairs, joy.p.krawczyk@oregon.gov

The Zoom log-in is at https://odf.zoom.us/j/94802097233. The meeting agenda and materials will be posted on the department’s web site at http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/FTLAC.aspx.