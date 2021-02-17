WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)Hit 5
02-21-32-35-36
(two, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000Keno
03-11-12-13-24-25-36-37-44-48-50-52-54-57-58-67-68-70-78-79
(three, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)Lotto
03-20-28-29-35-45
(three, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 millionMatch 4
03-07-09-17
(three, seven, nine, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
01-15-21-32-46, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
