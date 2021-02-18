BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

SEATTLE HOMELESS SWEEP SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — Seattle is paying $10,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who challenged a homeless encampment sweep at a city park last December. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

FBN HELMET SAFETY

SEATTLE — The NFL says the first position-specific helmet created for its players represents a major step in helmet technology, though it must still undergo testing by the league and the players’ union before being authorized for use. SENT: 350 words.

FBC STANDING FOR JUSTICE

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Whether talking to a teammate, close friend or complete stranger, San Jose State football player Drew Jenkins has a go-to question when discussing hot-button topics: “Are you OK with the society you live in?” By Janie McCauley. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos, video.

IN BRIEF

ENDANGERED ORCAS CALF: Another calf born to endangered Northwest orcas.

SMALL PLANE CRASH: Report: Small plane crashed near Port Angeles due to lack of fuel.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WEATHER: Spokane, Kennewick vaccine sites close after weather delays

CAR OFF BRIDGE: Body found in vehicle in Columbia River identified.

FISHING VESSEL FIRE: Fire crews battle blaze on large fishing vessel in Tacoma.

AMAZON SPOKANE VALLEY: Amazon to open fulfillment center in Spokane Valley.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CANADA TESTING: Canada won’t require virus tests for Point Roberts residents.