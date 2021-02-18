Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session. The panel also Wednesday approved companion legislation that would create the legal process to make that happen. Currently, only an Idaho governor can call a special session. Both measures now head to the full Senate. The legislation stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus pandemic infections and deaths. The Republican-dominated Legislature had adjourned for the year by then. If the full Senate approves the amendment, it would go before voters in November 2022.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to compensate people wrongly convicted of crimes in Idaho is headed to the full House. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row. Republican Sen. Doug Ricks says Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit. A similar measure cleared both the House and Senate last year, but it was vetoed by Republican Gov. Brad Little. Ricks says he worked with Little on the latest version that has already passed the Senate.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A fatal police-involved shooting on Monday in eastern Idaho was the fourth of its kind in the region in about a week. The Post Register reported that a Rexburg Police Department officer shot and killed a 50-year-old man at an apartment complex on Monday while responding to a complaint about an “unwanted subject.” The newspaper reported that eastern Idaho usually reports two to three fatal shootings in a year. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, says he could not recall a time when so many officer-involved shootings happened in such a short amount of time.

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a northern Idaho woman died Tuesday after falling through the ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says emergency workers received a report Tuesday afternoon that someone had gone onto the ice, likely to rescue a dog or another animal, and fell through. Witnesses used a canoe and ropes to try to rescue the woman, but were unsuccessful. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office dive team pulled 77-year-old Leslie G. Daniels from the water a short time later. Daniels, who was from the Harrison area, was unconscious and could not be revived.