Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The governor of Washington state says residents living in Point Roberts will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling through Canada for any essential services. Travel between Washington state and Point Roberts, the waterfront U.S. enclave connected to British Columbia, requires a 25-mile trip through Canada. The Seattle Times reported that Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee announced his office was informed on Wednesday by the Consulate General of Canada of the decision. It will allow about 1,300 residents to forgo having to get a test on either side of the U.S.-Canada border. The announcement came after Canada implemented a policy on Monday requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test for visitors arriving by land.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A dive team found human remains inside a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge between Oregon and Washington. The body was recovered but the person’s identity has not been released. The discovery comes days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a winter storm. There has been no confirmation that this is the same vehicle. The break in the search came Wednesday afternoon by a private search crew that travels the country solving underwater mysteries. They said the crew did two passes and found the upside-down car practically underneath the bridge.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Flames erupted overnight in a giant fishing vessel moored at the Port of Tacoma, and firefighters were still on scene battling the blaze on Thursday morning. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 356-foot vessel Aleutian Falcon as it was docked at the Port of Tacoma’s Pier 12 at Trident Seafoods. Several hours later, crews were still trying to get the flames under control. The roaring flames could be seen from State Route 509 as three fire boats spray water onto the ship. Fire officials say they were concerned about the 48,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard.

SEATTLE (AP) — An affluent Seattle-area community has approved an ordinance prohibiting camping on public property. The city of Mercer Island says the measure will connect homeless people to shelters, but it might prove hard to enforce because of a federal court ruling. The City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to ban camping. Violations will be a misdemeanor offense, subject to fines of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail. There are no homeless shelters on Mercer Island, so officers will direct people to facilities elsewhere. But if there’s no shelter space available, the city says it can’t enforce the measure. A federal appeals court ruled that anti-camping bans are unconstitutional when people have no other options.