Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to their sixth consecutive victory, 126-124 over the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. Zion Williamson finished with 36 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Lonzo Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 17 Southern California leads the Pac-12 regular-season race at 11-2, and UCLA is right behind its rival at 10-3. Colorado faces Oregon this week in a bid to keep up with the Trojans and Bruins. The Ducks finally have a full roster of healthy players and have been playing well, beating the Arizona schools to reach 7-3 in conference. The Buffaloes are 10-5 in Pac-12 play after going 2-1 last week. On the women’s side, No. 6 Stanford is closing in on its 23rd Pac-12 regular-season title under coach Tara VanDerveer. The Cardinal face a huge test at home against. No. 10 Arizona.

UNDATED (AP) — Defender Crystal Dunn has grown more confident in her abilities and her status on the U.S. women’s national soccer team. She has made 107 appearances with the national team, with 24 goals and 18 assists. Dunn also plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. She is currently in Florida preparing for the SheBelieves Cup, which gets underway Thursday. Canada, Brazil and Argentina are joining the U.S. team in the round-robin tournament.