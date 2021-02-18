Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OUTSIDE ATTORNEYS-IDAHO

BOISE — A proposed law to allow state agencies, boards and commissions to go around the Idaho attorney general’s office to hire private-practice attorneys headed to the full House on Thursday. The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure despite opposition from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and five former attorneys general. It also overcame concerns the bill failed to realistically estimate the cost to taxpayers of hiring private attorneys. By Keith Ridler SENT: 580 words.

ABSENTEE VOTING

BOISE — Legislation to make permanent changes in Idaho’s absentee ballot counting procedure passed the Senate on Thursday and is headed to the House. The Senate voted 35-0 to approve the bill intended to speed absentee vote counting. It was used in the last general election and spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 380 words.

WILDERNESS MINES

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana officials conducted an appropriate review before granting a water permit for a proposed silver and copper mine that would run beneath a wilderness area near the Idaho border, the Montana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The 5-2 ruling reversed a lower court decision from 2019 that said officials had failed to adequately consider potential damage to nearby streams from Hecla Mining Co.’s proposed Rock Creek Mine. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 360 words.

TARGETED PICKETING

BOISE — An Idaho lawmaker who introduced a bill to prohibit targeted picketing outside officials’ homes found torch- and pitchfork-wielding protesters gathered outside his own house Wednesday night. Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell, posted about the demonstration at his home on social media accounts Thursday morning, calling it an “intimidation tactic.” SENT: 310 words.

ALSO:

AMAZON-SPOKANE VALLEY: Amazon to open fulfillment center in Spokane Valley

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO: Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers.