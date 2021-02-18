Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Senate advances measures to call Idaho special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session. The panel also Wednesday approved companion legislation that would create the legal process to make that happen. Currently, only an Idaho governor can call a special session. Both measures now head to the full Senate. The legislation stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus pandemic infections and deaths. The Republican-dominated Legislature had adjourned for the year by then. If the full Senate approves the amendment, it would go before voters in November 2022.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION

Bill to compensate wrongly convicted heads to House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to compensate people wrongly convicted of crimes in Idaho is headed to the full House. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row. Republican Sen. Doug Ricks says Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit. A similar measure cleared both the House and Senate last year, but it was vetoed by Republican Gov. Brad Little. Ricks says he worked with Little on the latest version that has already passed the Senate.

POLICE OFFICER SHOOTINGS

Eastern Idaho reports 4th fatal shooting in about a week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A fatal police-involved shooting on Monday in eastern Idaho was the fourth of its kind in the region in about a week. The Post Register reported that a Rexburg Police Department officer shot and killed a 50-year-old man at an apartment complex on Monday while responding to a complaint about an “unwanted subject.” The newspaper reported that eastern Idaho usually reports two to three fatal shootings in a year. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, says he could not recall a time when so many officer-involved shootings happened in such a short amount of time.

THIN ICE-LAKE DEATH

Northern Idaho woman dies after falling through ice on lake

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a northern Idaho woman died Tuesday after falling through the ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says emergency workers received a report Tuesday afternoon that someone had gone onto the ice, likely to rescue a dog or another animal, and fell through. Witnesses used a canoe and ropes to try to rescue the woman, but were unsuccessful. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office dive team pulled 77-year-old Leslie G. Daniels from the water a short time later. Daniels, who was from the Harrison area, was unconscious and could not be revived.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

House OKs bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation to trim a governor’s powers and increase their own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic. The House voted 49-20 on Tuesday to send to the Senate the legislation spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic and lawmakers’ frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions he imposed. The vote total is notable because it’s enough to overcome a potential veto by Little. Lawmakers also say they should have had a role in allocating the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus rescue money the state received early last year.

IDAHO TAX CUTS

Idaho lawmakers propose sweeping cuts to income, sales taxes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sweeping tax cuts proposed by Idaho lawmakers would slash assessments on all income brackets and lower the sales tax from 6% to 5.3% beginning next year. The complex, 17-page proposal was introduced Tuesday in a House committee after Republican Gov. Brad Little called for $450 million in tax relief, including $295 million in one-time cuts and $160 million in permanent tax cuts. The proposed bill estimates it would result in $284 million in tax relief a year. Despite the pandemic, Idaho has a budget surplus of about $600 million. Officials attribute much of that to federal virus relief funds and an influx of new residents.