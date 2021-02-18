Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WINTER WEATHER

Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Millions of Americans endured another frigid day without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm. The situation put pressure on utility crews to restore power before another blast of snow and ice sowed more chaos. Nearly 3.4 million customers around the U.S. were still without electricity, and some also lost water service. Texas officials ordered 7 million people to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. That’s a quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state. The latest storm was certain to complicate recovery efforts, especially in states that are unaccustomed to such weather.

NORTHWEST STORM

Snowstorm brings ‘most dangerous conditions’ seen by utility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 150,000 customers remained without power in and around Portland, Oregon, six days after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest, taking out hundreds of miles of power lines as ice-laden trees toppled. Officials say some customers may not see power restored for several more days as crews worked Wednesday to repair the worst damage caused by a storm in 40 years. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the greater Portland region and warned hotels against price-gouging as the outages dragged on and water-logged trees continued to topple.

NORTHWEST STORM-FRED MEYER-FOOD

Police guard dumpsters full of discarded food at Fred Meyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About a dozen police officers guarded dumpsters filled with perishable food outside a Portland, Oregon, Fred Meyer as people attempted to take the items that were discarded when the store lost power. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that on Tuesday employees at a Fred Meyer in the northeast part of the city threw out thousands of items that were deemed no longer safe for consumption. The store was one of many that lost power following a weekend winter storm. As of Wednesday, more than 150,000 remained in the dark in the greater Portland area. In a statement, Fred Meyer said the food was thrown away “out of an abundance of caution.” The Oregon Health Authority also has requirements for licensed facilities during a power outage in order to prevent food borne illnesses.

NORTHWEST STORM

4 die from carbon monoxide poisoning during winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. In addition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four people had died from carbon monoxide poisoning and urged people not to use alternative heating sources in their home. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.

AP-EU-FRANCE-AIRBUS

Airbus lost $1.3 billion amid pandemic; expects better 2021

PARIS (AP) — European plane maker Airbus lost more than $1.3 billion in 2020 amid an unprecedented global slump in air travel because of the pandemic. But the company expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit this year. The CEO acknowledged Thursday that the company’s performance last year was “far from expectations.” But he said it managed to quickly adapt as airlines grounded planes or folded altogether because of travel restrictions. He warned that 2021 will be “another challenging year” and said Airbus still doesn’t expect the industry to recovery to pre-pandemic levels until 2023-2025. Airbus orders and deliveries in 2020 were well above those of U.S. rival Boeing.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Oklahoma gov seeks federal disaster declaration

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to this week’s winter storm. Stitt says he requested all 77 Oklahoma counties on Wednesday, a day after speaking to Biden by phone. The governor says the president pledged to support the state during the Tuesday phone conversation. Stitt declared a statewide emergency last Friday as the winter storm was approaching the state. That storm has dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures.

NORTHWEST STORM-LEGISLATURE

GOP asks Oregon House Speaker to pause session due to storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In an effort to “preserve public access” to the Oregon Legislature, the House Republican leader is urging the House Speaker to pause the virtual 2021 session during mass power outages across the state. Session activities and meetings were delayed this week due to an icy winter storm during over the weekend. The session is slated to resume Wednesday, but more than 200,000 remained without power in the western Oregon Tuesday afternoon. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said the sessions shouldn’t resume until Oregonians have power restored. House Speaker Tina Kotek says discussions were ongoing about the viability of Wednesday online sessions.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

Earthquake warning system to roll out to Oregon, Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake early warning system known as ShakeAlert will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon on March 11 and to Washington state in May. The USGS announced the target for completing the West Coast rollout on Tuesday. The ShakeAlert system warns of significant quakes and has been enabled in California since October 2019. The system uses a network of sensors that detect the start of an earthquake and calculates magnitude, location and the expected amount of shaking. It sends the information in real time to distributors that send out alerts to cellphones and the internet.