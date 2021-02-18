Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAR OFF BRIDGE

Divers find human remains in a vehicle in the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A dive team found human remains inside a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge between Oregon and Washington. The body was recovered but the person’s identity has not been released. The discovery comes days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a winter storm. There has been no confirmation that this is the same vehicle. The break in the search came Wednesday afternoon by a private search crew that travels the country solving underwater mysteries. They said the crew did two passes and found the upside-down car practically underneath the bridge.

FISHING VESSEL-FIRE

Fire crews battle blaze on giant fishing vessel in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Flames erupted overnight in a giant fishing vessel moored at the Port of Tacoma, and firefighters were still on scene battling the blaze on Thursday morning. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 356-foot vessel Aleutian Falcon as it was docked at the Port of Tacoma’s Pier 12 at Trident Seafoods. Several hours later, crews were still trying to get the flames under control. The roaring flames could be seen from State Route 509 as three fire boats spray water onto the ship. Fire officials say they were concerned about the 48,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard.

CAMPING BAN-AFFLUENT COMMUNITY

Seattle suburb OKs camping ban it may not be able to enforce

SEATTLE (AP) — An affluent Seattle-area community has approved an ordinance prohibiting camping on public property. The city of Mercer Island says the measure will connect homeless people to shelters, but it might prove hard to enforce because of a federal court ruling. The City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to ban camping. Violations will be a misdemeanor offense, subject to fines of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail. There are no homeless shelters on Mercer Island, so officers will direct people to facilities elsewhere. But if there’s no shelter space available, the city says it can’t enforce the measure. A federal appeals court ruled that anti-camping bans are unconstitutional when people have no other options.

ENDANGERED ORCAS-CALF

Another calf born to endangered Northwest orcas

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Whale researchers say another calf has been born to the endangered Southern Resident orcas of the Salish Sea. The Orca Network wrote on its social media pages Wednesday that the whale known as L-86, or by the nickname “Surprise!” for her own surprise birth in 1991, had been seen with a new calf. Only about half of newborn orcas survive, but if this one does it will boost the population to 75. All three pods _ the J, K and L pods _ of the whales were seen heading up Haro Strait between San Juan and Vancouver islands. Two calves were born to J pod in September.

SEATTLE-FIREFIGHTER CHARGED

Seatttle firefighter charged after threats to Councilmember

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Prosecutor’s Office has filed criminal charges against a Seattle firefighter who authorities say sent threatening emails to a City Councilmember. KOMO reports two counts of cyberstalking and one count of second-degree identity theft have been filed against Andrew Finseth. Finseth allegedly sent four threatening emails to Councilmember Kshama Sawant from a fellow firefighter’s email in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021. Prosecutors say the email address was illegally accessed. Authorities say the emails were traced back to an IP addresses used by Finseth at his home and his church.

NORTHWEST STORM

Snowstorm brings ‘most dangerous conditions’ seen by utility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 150,000 customers remained without power in and around Portland, Oregon, six days after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest, taking out hundreds of miles of power lines as ice-laden trees toppled. Officials say some customers may not see power restored for several more days as crews worked Wednesday to repair the worst damage caused by a storm in 40 years. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the greater Portland region and warned hotels against price-gouging as the outages dragged on and water-logged trees continued to topple.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAPITAL GAINS

Senate committee approves capital gains tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks and bonds. The Ways and Means Committee passed the measure Tuesday night over Republican objections. The bill now heads to the Rules Committee, the last stop before a potential vote by the full Senate. The measure would impose a 7% capital gains tax on individuals and couples who make in excess of $250,000 on sales of stocks and bonds. Retirement accounts, all property sales farms and forestry would be exempt from the tax. The measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2022 and is expected to bring in about $550 million a year.

POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Seattle police fatally shoot man with a knife

SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle officers fatally shot a man in crisis that was wielding a knife near the Waterfront — the second police shooting in the past week. The Port of Seattle Police reported a man in crisis to the Seattle Police Department on Tuesday night. Police say he had a knife and fled down Alaskan Way when he encountered two officers. A police spokesperson said officers used non-lethal tools to subdue the man, but it was ineffective. Authorities said two officers fired on the subject, fatally wounding him. Officers rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIVE AMERICANS

Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Native Americans are bucking a trend of minority populations who harbor doubts about the coronavirus vaccines. Tribes across the nation are embracing inoculations, and also have been among the first in the country to adopt coronavirus containment measures. There are two possible explanations: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. And community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture. Tribal leaders and health care providers say it is about preserving a fragile heritage that has been under threat for centuries.

NORTHWEST STORM

4 die from carbon monoxide poisoning during winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. In addition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four people had died from carbon monoxide poisoning and urged people not to use alternative heating sources in their home. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.