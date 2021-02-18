Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON POWER OUTAGE

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 100,000 customers remained without power Thursday in Oregon, a week after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest and brought the “most dangerous conditions” seen by utility workers. By Sara Cline. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that an infant boy in Oregon had tested positive for COVID-19 and died the same day. SENT: 370 words.

WINTER WEATHER

AUSTIN, Texas — Power was restored to more homes and businesses in Texas on Thursday after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold. But the crisis was far from over, with many people still in need of safe drinking water. SENT: 1100 words. With AP photos, video.

SPORTS

FBN HELMET SAFETY

SEATTLE — The NFL says the first position-specific helmet created for its players represents a major step in helmet technology, though it must still undergo testing by the league and the players’ union before being authorized for use. SENT: 350 words.

FBC STANDING FOR JUSTICE

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Whether talking to a teammate, close friend or complete stranger, San Jose State football player Drew Jenkins has a go-to question when discussing hot-button topics: “Are you OK with the society you live in?” By Janie McCauley. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos, video.

IN BRIEF

DOUBLE MURDER SWORD: Man charged in deaths of 2 men killed with sword.

ENDANGERED ORCAS CALF: Another calf born to endangered Northwest orcas.

CAR OFF BRIDGE: Body found in vehicle in Columbia River identified.

