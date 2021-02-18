Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 State Tournament=
Consolation=
Liberty Charter 40, Murtaugh 39
Rimrock 70, Lakeside 55
Semifinal=
Prairie 50, Lighthouse Christian 32
Class 1AD2 State Tournament=
Consolation=
Camas County 50, Mullan 13
Mackay 51, Richfield 36
Semifinal=
Tri-Valley 45, Rockland 26
Class 2A State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bear Lake 38, Ririe 36
Grangeville 37, Cole Valley 29
Melba 42, Soda Springs 27
Class 3A State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Filer 58, Marsh Valley 49
Parma 46, Snake River 36
Sugar-Salem 70, Bonners Ferry 10
Class 4A State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Blackfoot 48, Skyline 40
Century 55, Mountain Home 25
Sandpoint 44, Columbia 36
Class 5A State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Coeur d’Alene 56, Boise 50
Mountain View 65, Timberline 52
Thunder Ridge 66, Meridian 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments