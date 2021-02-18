Skip to Content
Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 State Tournament=

Consolation=

Liberty Charter 40, Murtaugh 39

Rimrock 70, Lakeside 55

Semifinal=

Prairie 50, Lighthouse Christian 32

Class 1AD2 State Tournament=

Consolation=

Camas County 50, Mullan 13

Mackay 51, Richfield 36

Semifinal=

Tri-Valley 45, Rockland 26

Class 2A State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bear Lake 38, Ririe 36

Grangeville 37, Cole Valley 29

Melba 42, Soda Springs 27

Class 3A State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Filer 58, Marsh Valley 49

Parma 46, Snake River 36

Sugar-Salem 70, Bonners Ferry 10

Class 4A State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Blackfoot 48, Skyline 40

Century 55, Mountain Home 25

Sandpoint 44, Columbia 36

Class 5A State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Coeur d’Alene 56, Boise 50

Mountain View 65, Timberline 52

Thunder Ridge 66, Meridian 55

