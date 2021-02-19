BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:00 p.m.

LEGISLATURE COVID FUNDING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than $2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding will be allocated across Washington state under a measure signed into law Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

GUN RIGHTS STATE CAPITOLS

HELENA, Mont. — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and armed protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. By Iris Samuels and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

ANCIENT COINS SEIZED-UNIVERSITY

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Dozens of ancient coins seized in 2017 at the U.S.-Canada border in Blaine have been transferred to the University of Washington to be studied, authorities said. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BBA MARINERS GILES

The Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with reliever Ken Giles on Friday that includes a club option for the 2023 season. By Tim Booth. SENT: 310 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SYNAGOGUE VANDALISM ARREST: Spokane police arrest man in connection to Nazi graffiti.

PROTEST CHARGES DROPPED: Vancouver drops most police killing protest charges.

RAPE CHARGES DROPPED: New evidence leads to dismissed rape, other charges for Kirkland man.

FERRY SERVICE REPAIRS: Bremerton-Seattle ferry crossing down to one boat.

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT ARREST: Man suspected of attempted kidnapping now in custody.