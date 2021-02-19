Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 State Tournament=
Championship=
Grace 46, Prairie 37
Consolation=
Rimrock 39, Liberty Charter 34
Third Place=
Lapwai 71, Lighthouse Christian 37
Class 1AD2 State Tournament=
Championship=
Tri-Valley 54, Kendrick 48
Consolation=
Mackay 56, Camas County 37
Third Place=
Carey 48, Rockland 40
Class 2A State Tournament=
Consolation=
Ririe 50, Cole Valley 36
Soda Springs 59, Valley 28
Semifinal=
Bear Lake 45, Grangeville 32
Class 3A State Tournament=
Consolation=
Marsh Valley 71, Bonners Ferry 62
Snake River 35, McCall-Donnelly 26
Semifinal=
Sugar-Salem 40, Filer 36, OT
Class 4A State Tournament=
Consolation=
Mountain Home 45, Columbia 43
Skyline 68, Middleton 35
Semifinal=
Century 44, Sandpoint 25
Class 5A State Tournament=
Consolation=
Boise 56, Meridian 44
Semifinal=
Thunder Ridge 53, Coeur d’Alene 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
