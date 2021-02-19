Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 State Tournament=

Championship=

Grace 46, Prairie 37

Consolation=

Rimrock 39, Liberty Charter 34

Third Place=

Lapwai 71, Lighthouse Christian 37

Class 1AD2 State Tournament=

Championship=

Tri-Valley 54, Kendrick 48

Consolation=

Mackay 56, Camas County 37

Third Place=

Carey 48, Rockland 40

Class 2A State Tournament=

Consolation=

Ririe 50, Cole Valley 36

Soda Springs 59, Valley 28

Semifinal=

Bear Lake 45, Grangeville 32

Class 3A State Tournament=

Consolation=

Marsh Valley 71, Bonners Ferry 62

Snake River 35, McCall-Donnelly 26

Semifinal=

Sugar-Salem 40, Filer 36, OT

Class 4A State Tournament=

Consolation=

Mountain Home 45, Columbia 43

Skyline 68, Middleton 35

Semifinal=

Century 44, Sandpoint 25

Class 5A State Tournament=

Consolation=

Boise 56, Meridian 44

Semifinal=

Thunder Ridge 53, Coeur d’Alene 39

