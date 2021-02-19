Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for permit holders. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But several states are moving to restrict guns inside their capitols, including Michigan and Washington. A review by The Associated Press found that under half of U.S. states allow guns inside their statehouses in some form.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make permanent changes in Idaho’s absentee ballot counting procedure has passed the Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate voted 35-0 on Thursday to approve the bill intended to speed absentee vote counting. It was used in the last general election and spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers during an August special session approved a law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots beginning seven days before Election Day. But that law expired on Dec. 31. Election officials say the change allowed county clerks to quickly report the November election results after receiving about 400,000 absentee ballots.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law to allow state agencies, boards and commissions to go around the Idaho attorney general’s office to hire private-practice attorneys is headed to the full House. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday approved the measure despite opposition from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and five former attorneys general. The bill removes a requirement that outside attorneys be screened by the attorney general and a board of statewide-elected officials that includes the governor. Backers say the attorney general frequently interprets laws contrary to what lawmakers want to hear. The former attorneys general say the proposed law would revert the state to a system they describe as wasteful and disjointed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who introduced a bill to prohibit targeted picketing outside officials’ homes found torch- and pitchfork-wielding protesters gathered outside his own house Wednesday night. Rep. Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell, posted about the demonstration at his home on social media accounts Thursday morning, calling it an intimidation tactic. Chaney’s bill is co-sponsored with Rep. Brooke Green, a Democrat from Boise. It comes in response to targeted protests that occurred last year outside health officials’ homes by people angry about coronavirus-related orders. Opponents of the bill say it would violate their First Amendment right to free speech.