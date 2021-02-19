Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Many Texans finally have electricity back after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold for days. But the crisis is far from over, with 7 million in the state ordered to boil their water before consuming it. And in Jackson, Mississippi, nearly everyone in the city of about 180,000 lost water service. About 325,000 homes and businesses in Texas still had no electricity on Thursday, down from about 3 million a day earlier. Utility officials say there could be more limited rolling blackouts. The extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of at least 56 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that an infant boy in Oregon had tested positive for COVID-19 and died the same day. This is Oregon’s youngest and only reported infant death related to COVID-19. Health officials described the death as extremely rare. The infant’s death was among the six coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,149. In addition, 466 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state total to 151,713.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 100,000 customers remained without power Thursday in Oregon, a week after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest and brought the most dangerous conditions seen recently by utility workers. Maria Pope, the CEO of Portland General Electric, said during a news conference Thursday that she expects power to be restored to more than 90% of the remaining customers who are still in the dark by the end of Friday. Pope says many of the places without power are in more remote areas or have extensive damage. As for when the remaining customers in the dark will receive power again, Pope says that the timeline is still being determined, but updated information can be found on Portland General Electric’s website.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child. The Portland Police Bureau says the boy died in a hospital Feb. 10. Police say the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy this week and determined the child’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Police were called to a hospital where the child was being treated on Feb. 5. Officers and detectives determined the child was hurt in his Northeast Portland home. Police did not release the boy’s identity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland police detectives.