Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for permit holders. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But several states are moving to restrict guns inside their capitols, including Michigan and Washington. A review by The Associated Press found that under half of U.S. states allow guns inside their statehouses in some form.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have transferred dozens of ancient coins seized in 2017 at the U.S.-Canada border to the University of Washington to be studied. Homeland Security Investigations Pacific Northwest said there were 51 Greek Hellenistic and early Islamic coins. The Bellingham Herald reports that agency documents said a suspect returned to the U.S. after he was refused entry into Canada. Agents determined the suspect, who was not identified, could not prove he owned the coins. The suspect signed an agreement to abandon the coins, which were later legally forfeited to the U.S. government. The University of Washington petitioned in 2019 to the Border Patrol to donate the coins. The coins were transferred on Thursday.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Bremerton-Seattle state ferry crossing will be down to one-boat service “until further notice” because of a propulsion issue found on the ferry Cathlamet. Washington State Ferries estimates it will take at least a month for repairs to be completed on the Cathlamet. That ferry was sailing on the state’s “Triangle” Southworth-Vashon Island-Fauntleroy route. That route has been operating on reduced service during the pandemic. The issue on the Cathlamet took the route down to one vessel Thursday morning. The agency diverted the Sealth, which was bound for Bremerton, to the Triangle, leaving the Bremerton with only the ferry Kitsap.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman walking on a street in Bellevue has been arrested. Police said the suspect was identified after Seattle police recognized the suspect from a similar crime in the city. A woman reported that a man driving a white van tried to force her into his van at knifepoint on Saturday. This happened near 108th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way. After the victim refused, she flagged down a passing car and the suspect drove away. She was not hurt. Police said detectives issued a regionwide bulletin and Seattle police recognized the description and called Bellevue police with the suspect’s identification.