Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons. The Bulldogs are 21-0 overall and 12-0 in the West Coast Conference. Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga extend its home winning streak to 48 games. Fans were allowed at a Gonzaga home game for the first time this season and a few dozen family members of players were in the stands. Judah Brown scored 16 points for Saint Mary’s.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Mariners brought back their one-time ace James Paxton on a one-year contract with the hope he can solidify their rotation and reestablish himself as one of the top left-handers in baseball. Paxton spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees but had an injury-riddled 2020 that included back and arm troubles. Seattle believes it was fortunate to get Paxton on a one-year deal. Seattle is the team Paxton broke into the majors with. He became a fan favorite on his way to becoming one of the top lefties in the American League.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Will Richardson scored 5 of his 11 in the last 61 second and Oregon defeated Colorado 60-56. In a game where neither team had a double-figure lead, the Ducks took a 55-53 lead with 1:51 to play when 50% free-throw shooter Chandler Lawson made a pair from the line. After a Colorado miss, Oregon ran the clock down before Richardson made a spinning floater in the lane with 1:01 to go. Richardson made 3 of 4 free throws to offset a late Colorado 3-pointer by D’Shawn Schwartz. Schwartz had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson had 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Oregon State won its fifth straight at home, 74-56 over Utah. Warith Alatishe added a career-high 19 points with nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Beavers. Thompson scored 15 points in the second half and capped a 23-2 run with a pair of dunks 13 seconds apart that made it 55-39 with 7:59 left. Timmy Allen had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line.