Idaho looks to end streak vs Portland St.

Portland State (7-9, 4-5) vs. Idaho (0-18, 0-15)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 17 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Idaho State Bengals 80-76 on March 7, 2020. Portland State easily beat Idaho by 20 at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Idaho has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney, Gabe Quinnett and Ja’Vary Christmas have combined to account for 60 percent of all Vandals scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 48 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMES: James Scott has connected on 29.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELLS: Portland State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 64.6 points and allowing 72.4 points during those contests. Idaho has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 64.4 points while giving up 80.1.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vandals. Idaho has 25 assists on 58 field goals (43.1 percent) over its past three outings while Portland State has assists on 57 of 90 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Portland State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Vikings 17th among Division I teams. Idaho has turned the ball over on 24 percent of its possessions (ranking the Vandals 340th, nationally).

