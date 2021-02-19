Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Public health officials say an Idaho man has been infected with a variant of coronavirus first detected in South Africa. The news comes as some health care providers grapple with a delay in coronavirus vaccine deliveries caused by extreme winter weather across the United States. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 250 words. UPCOMING: 590 words.

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE

BOISE — The House on Friday approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance as people struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted 59-8 to approve the money that also requires approval from the Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little’s signature. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 520 words.

IDAHO BALLOT INITIATIVES

BOISE — Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots headed to the full Senate on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee approved the measure that Republican Sen. Steve Vick said is needed to give rural voters more say in the process. The proposed law would diminish the effect of large population centers in getting initiatives on ballots. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 730 words.

GUN-RIGHTS-STATE-CAPITOLS

HELENA, Mont. — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and armed protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. By Iris Samuels and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 640 words. WITH AP Photos.

SYNAGOGUE VANDALISM-ARREST: Spokane police arrest man in connection to Nazi graffiti

MISSING WOMAN-COLORADO: Colorado court orders shorter sentence for Idaho woman