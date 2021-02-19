Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WINTER WEATHER

Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Many Texans finally have electricity back after a deadly blast of winter this week overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold for days. But the crisis is far from over, with 7 million in the state ordered to boil their water before consuming it. And in Jackson, Mississippi, nearly everyone in the city of about 180,000 lost water service. About 325,000 homes and businesses in Texas still had no electricity on Thursday, down from about 3 million a day earlier. Utility officials say there could be more limited rolling blackouts. The extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of at least 56 people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Infant boy among latest Oregon COVID-19 deaths reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that an infant boy in Oregon had tested positive for COVID-19 and died the same day. This is Oregon’s youngest and only reported infant death related to COVID-19. Health officials described the death as extremely rare. The infant’s death was among the six coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,149. In addition, 466 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state total to 151,713.

OREGON POWER OUTAGE

More than 100,000 customers in Oregon still without power

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 100,000 customers remained without power Thursday in Oregon, a week after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest and brought the most dangerous conditions seen recently by utility workers. Maria Pope, the CEO of Portland General Electric, said during a news conference Thursday that she expects power to be restored to more than 90% of the remaining customers who are still in the dark by the end of Friday. Pope says many of the places without power are in more remote areas or have extensive damage. As for when the remaining customers in the dark will receive power again, Pope says that the timeline is still being determined, but updated information can be found on Portland General Electric’s website.

CHILD DEATH INVESTIGATION

Police investigating death of 5-year-old child in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child. The Portland Police Bureau says the boy died in a hospital Feb. 10. Police say the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy this week and determined the child’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Police were called to a hospital where the child was being treated on Feb. 5. Officers and detectives determined the child was hurt in his Northeast Portland home. Police did not release the boy’s identity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland police detectives.

WOMAN WELL FALL

Woman hurt, rescued after fall into old well

SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell through the wooden top of an old well northeast of Salem. The Silverton Fire District says personnel responded Thursday to a property outside of Scotts Mills and found a woman conscious, injured and hypothermic some 60 feet down into the stone-lined well. Fire officials say she was lying on an outcropping partially submerged in water. Firefighters say a neighbor used a rope and pulley to enter the well and ensure the woman didn’t become submerged. A Salem Fire Department rope rescue team lowered a rescuer down, stabilized the women and hoisted her back up. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

DOUBLE MURDER-SWORD

Man charged in deaths of 2 men killed with sword

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Monmouth man has been arrested and charged in the deaths of two men who were killed with a sword. The Statesman Journal reports William Gembala faces two counts of murder, two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges in the deaths of Joseph Delgado Jr., and Michael Benette, both of Monmouth. Monmouth Police were called at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of men yelling. There, they found two men with “critical” injuries from a sword. Delgado and Benette died at the scene. Police say the victims knew Gembala. It wasn’t immediately known if Gembala has a lawyer to comment on the case.

ENDANGERED ORCAS-CALF

Another calf born to endangered Northwest orcas

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Whale researchers say another calf has been born to the endangered Southern Resident orcas of the Salish Sea. The Orca Network wrote on its social media pages Wednesday that the whale known as L-86, or by the nickname “Surprise!” for her own surprise birth in 1991, had been seen with a new calf. Only about half of newborn orcas survive, but if this one does it will boost the population to 75. All three pods _ the J, K and L pods _ of the whales were seen heading up Haro Strait between San Juan and Vancouver islands. Two calves were born to J pod in September.

CAR OFF BRIDGE

Body found in vehicle in Columbia River identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A dive team on Wednesday found human remains inside a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge between Oregon and Washington. The body was recovered and on Thursday identified as 57-year-old Antonio Amaro-Lopez of Portland. The discovery comes days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a winter storm. There has been no confirmation that this is the same vehicle. The break in the search came Wednesday afternoon by a private search crew that travels the country solving underwater mysteries. They said the crew did two passes and found the upside-down car practically underneath the bridge.