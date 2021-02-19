Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GUN RIGHTS-STATE CAPITOLS

States remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for permit holders. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But several states are moving to restrict guns inside their capitols, including Michigan and Washington. A review by The Associated Press found that under half of U.S. states allow guns inside their statehouses in some form.

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT-ARREST

Man suspected of attempted kidnapping now in custody

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman walking on a street in Bellevue has been arrested. Police said the suspect was identified after Seattle police recognized the suspect from a similar crime in the city. A woman reported that a man driving a white van tried to force her into his van at knifepoint on Saturday. This happened near 108th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way. After the victim refused, she flagged down a passing car and the suspect drove away. She was not hurt. Police said detectives issued a regionwide bulletin and Seattle police recognized the description and called Bellevue police with the suspect’s identification.

SEATTLE-HOMELESS SWEEP SETTLEMENT

Seattle pays $10,000 to settle lawsuit over homeless sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is paying $10,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who challenged a homeless encampment sweep at a city park last December. Ada Yeager filed the federal lawsuit hoping to block the city’s plans to clear the encampment at Cal Anderson Park. She argued that a sweep would violate her civil rights. A judge declined, and the city cleared the encampment amid escalating protests and about two dozen arrests. Yeager also sought damages over the removal or destruction of her property. The Seattle Times reports that the city agreed to the settlement to avoid further litigation.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Washington Senate passes police arbitration bill

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill to create a panel of arbitrators to review police discipline decisions. The measure is part of an ambitious package of police reform legislation that lawmakers are considering following Black Lives Matter protests that erupted last year. It would create a roster of nine to 18 arbitrators to hear officers’ discipline appeals. Critics have long argued that because departments and officers typically must agree on an arbitrator, arbitrators sometimes side with the officers to show they can be “fair.” Under the bill, arbitrators from the roster would be assigned in alphabetical order rather than agreed upon by the officers and departments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEATHER

Spokane, Kennewick vaccine sites close after weather delays

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Large COVID-19 vaccination sites in Spokane and Kennewick will be closed through the weekend because of weather delays in vaccine shipments. People with appointments should check their email for information on how to reschedule. The mass vaccination site in Ridgefield will be closed Saturday. Washington state health officials said Thursday they expect more than 200,000 doses to arrive late because of the winter storms elsewhere in the nation. Similar delays across the country are slowing the vaccination effort.

AMAZON-SPOKANE VALLEY

Amazon to open fulfillment center in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed it will open a fulfillment center in Spokane Valley that will bring 1,000 new full-time jobs to the area. The 1.3 million-square-foot facility is slated to open later this year. It will fill orders for larger items such as bulk cleaning supplies, paper goods, patio furniture, pet food and outdoor sports equipment. Amazon will begin hiring for a wide range of roles involving receiving and stowing inventory, shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics at the fulfillment center later this year. Pay will start at $15 an hour and include a comprehensive benefits package.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA TESTING

Canada won’t require virus tests for Point Roberts residents

SEATTLE (AP) — The governor of Washington state says residents living in Point Roberts will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling through Canada for any essential services. Travel between Washington state and Point Roberts, the waterfront U.S. enclave connected to British Columbia, requires a 25-mile trip through Canada. The Seattle Times reported that Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee announced his office was informed on Wednesday by the Consulate General of Canada of the decision. It will allow about 1,300 residents to forgo having to get a test on either side of the U.S.-Canada border. The announcement came after Canada implemented a policy on Monday requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test for visitors arriving by land.

FISHING VESSEL-FIRE

Fire crews battle blaze on large fishing vessel in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Flames erupted overnight in a giant fishing vessel moored at the Port of Tacoma, and firefighters were still battling the blaze on Thursday morning. The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 233-foot vessel Aleutian Falcon as it was docked at the Port of Tacoma’s Pier 12 at Trident Seafoods. Several hours later, crews were still trying to get the flames under control. Fire officials said they were concerned about the 48,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard. In a Thursday morning update on Twitter, Tacoma Fire said the fire continued to burn but was well under control and had been contained to the Aleutian Falcon.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

Report: Small plane crashed due to lack of fuel

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash of a small plane near Port Angeles, Washington that killed one person happened after it apparently ran out of fuel. The agency said in a report Thursday the Cessna 170A airplane with one man aboard left Kodiak, Alaska on Jan. 25 and that on Jan. 26, he refueled and departed Ketchikan, Alaska. The report says the man texted his mother that afternoon saying a severe headwind was causing concern about whether he had enough fuel to complete the flight. He tried to make it to Port Angeles but broadcast a mayday call saying he was “ditching” near a boat that was towing a barge.

CAR OFF BRIDGE

Body found in vehicle in Columbia River identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A dive team on Wednesday found human remains inside a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge between Oregon and Washington. The body was recovered and on Thursday identified as 57-year-old Antonio Amaro-Lopez of Portland. The discovery comes days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a winter storm. There has been no confirmation that this is the same vehicle. The break in the search came Wednesday afternoon by a private search crew that travels the country solving underwater mysteries. They said the crew did two passes and found the upside-down car practically underneath the bridge.