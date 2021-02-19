No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Diego

AP - Oregon-Northwest

San Diego (3-7, 2-4) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (21-0, 12-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. In its last 13 wins against the Toreros, Gonzaga has won by an average of 26 points. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, a 69-66 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Gonzaga’s scoring this season. For San Diego, Joey Calcaterra, Josh Parrish, Vladimir Pinchuk, Yauhen Massalski and Finn Sullivan have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all San Diego scoring.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have allowed only 65.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 73.6 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOEY: Calcaterra has connected on 40.6 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Diego is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: San Diego’s Parrish has attempted five 3-pointers and has connected on 20 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 92.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs first among Division 1 teams. The San Diego defense has allowed 73.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 241st).

