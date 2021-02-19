AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Feb. 19.

Friday, Feb. 19 9:00 AM Oregon State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation meeting

Friday, Feb. 19 9:30 AM Oregon Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee meeting (virtual)

Friday, Feb. 19 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to COVID-19 – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Primary Care Association, and Virginia Garcia Memorial Health System

Friday, Feb. 19 2:30 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici discusses comprehensive immigration reform (virtual) – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici holds a virtual roundtable with local immigration advocates to discuss prospects for comprehensive immigration reform and the Biden-Harris administration’s actions to date on immigration

Friday, Feb. 19 6:00 PM Rawlin workers ‘honor the memory of lost residents’ at candlelight vigil – Striking Rawlin workers, affiliated with SEIU 503, hold a candlelight vigil ‘to honor the memory of lost residents as they continue to fight for recognition of their union’

Location: 3430 Game Farm Rd, Springfield, OR

This location is a park south of the Rawlin facility, across Martin Luther King Jr Parkway. It is not the same location as the picket line * The picket line will be operational from 9 AM to 5 PM.