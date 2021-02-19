Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:18 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite historic winter weather across the country that is causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline remains on schedule. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

OREGON GUN CONTROL

SALEM, Ore. — So many people are buying guns in Oregon these days that the state police are often unable to complete background checks in time, allowing the sales to proceed if the deadline isn’t met. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 550 words.

WRONGFUL ARREST FEDERAL PROBE

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Justice will not pursue criminal charges in the 2017 wrongful arrest of a Black man who said he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. SENT: 400 words.

WINTER WEATHER

Southern cities slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another: Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures created shortages of clean drinking water, shut down the Memphis airport on Friday and left hospitals struggling to maintain sanitary conditions. SENT: 1160 words. With AP photos, video.

GUN RIGHTS STATE CAPITOLS

HELENA, Mont. — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and armed protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. By Iris Samuels and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

POWER OUTAGES OREGON NATIONAL GUARD: Oregon National Guard deploys as power outages persist.

EX-COP MURDER SENTENCE: Ex-cop gets life sentences for murder of woman, man.

FATAL STABBING TEENS ARRESTED: Police: 2 teenagers arrested in fatal stabbing.

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH: 2 killed, 2 hurt in Tillamook County vehicle crash.

PROTEST CHARGES DROPPED: Vancouver drops most police killing protest charges.

