AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Feb. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 19 11:30 AM Congressional Tri-Caucus denounce recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence – Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, and Congressional Hispanic Caucus members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounce the recent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence, via Zoom press conference. Other speakers include CAPAC Chair Judy Chu, First Vice Chair Grace Meng, Second Vice Chair Mark Takano, and Whip Ted Lieu, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, and fellow Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Jimmy Gomez, Andy Kim, and Marilyn Strickland

Weblinks: http://capac-chu.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/CAPAC

Contacts: Benjamin Suarato, CAPAC, Ben.Suarato@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5464

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DUMyV92oQdiz7ekuphy6Og

——————–

Friday, Feb. 19 12:00 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine rollout in King County

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

Please click the link below to join the briefing: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/97778508421 * Passcode: 567104

——————–

Friday, Feb. 19 1:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee takes action on COVID-19 related bills (virtual) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes actions on bills related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including legislation that will distribute $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding across the state. Gov. Inslee holds a general media availability after signing the bills

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea0aae08b09f36958c20b6934c66c2c02 * Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Feb. 19 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203