Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite historic winter weather across the country causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline is still on schedule. While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, beginning Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1. During the past week, Oregon averaged more than 14,000 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with first doses and 5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called on the National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm to make sure residents have enough food and water. About 60,000 people remain without power a week after the storm first swept into the greater Portland area. Severe damage to Portland’s south and east could leave some residents in the dark for several more days. The three-day snow and ice storm knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak. At least four people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using propane heaters, grills or generators inside their homes to keep warm.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people are buying guns in Oregon these days that the state police are often unable to complete background checks in time, allowing the sales to proceed if the deadline isn’t met. A handful of Democratic lawmakers have put forward a bill in the Oregon Legislature that would close this loophole. The bill is opposed by gun rights groups. It’s often called the Charleston loophole because Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun that way, and then murder nine Black people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. In Oregon, it’s up to the state police to do a background check. But they are overwhelmed.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.