Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points in his first competitive game in more than a year, helping the U.S. to a 93-77 victory over the Bahamas in a FIBA AmeriCup qualifying game. Thomas is a two-time NBA All-Star who scored 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in the 2016-17 season. But he suffered a hip injury late in that season and has never regained that form in limited opportunities. The 5-foot-9 guard showed his shot is still there, making three straight 3-pointers early on to send the Americans out to an 11-2 lead. But he also committed six turnovers.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points, Lauryn Miller added 16 and eighth-ranked UCLA completed a season sweep of No. 13 Oregon for the first time in five years with a 83-56 victory at Pauley Pavillion. Oregon has dropped three straight for the first time since 2016-17. Nyara Sabally led Oregon with 12 points and Te-Hina Paopao added 11.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with reliever Ken Giles that includes a club option for the 2023 season. Seattle signed Giles knowing he won’t pitch for the Mariners this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Scott Servais stressed that no matter how far along Giles gets in his recovery, he won’t pitch in the majors in 2021. Giles has been one of the top relievers in the American League when healthy. He appeared in just four games last season for Toronto and underwent surgery in the fall.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have made a late addition to their starting rotation, reaching agreement with Taijuan Walker on a $20 million, two-year contract. The 28-year-old right-hander was 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season for Seattle and Toronto. The Mets have shown a willingness to spend under new owner Steven Cohen. Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, one projected to include Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson. The team hopes to get starter Noah Syndergaard back as soon as June. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last March.