ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
03-12-17-20-44
(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 millionPick 3 Day
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)Pick 3 Night
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)Pick 4 Day
1-9-8-8
(one, nine, eight, eight)Pick 4 Night
6-6-8-5
(six, six, eight, five)Powerball
04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)Weekly Grand
04-15-19-22-30
(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Comments