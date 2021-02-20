Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Despite vaccine delay, officials say Oregon remains on track

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite historic winter weather across the country causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline is still on schedule. While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, beginning Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1. During the past week, Oregon averaged more than 14,000 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with first doses and 5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

POWER OUTAGES-OREGON-NATIONAL GUARD

Oregon National Guard deploys as power outages persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called on the National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm to make sure residents have enough food and water. About 60,000 people remain without power a week after the storm first swept into the greater Portland area. Severe damage to Portland’s south and east could leave some residents in the dark for several more days. The three-day snow and ice storm knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak. At least four people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using propane heaters, grills or generators inside their homes to keep warm.

OREGON-GUN CONTROL

Oregon lawmakers take aim at loophole in state gun law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people are buying guns in Oregon these days that the state police are often unable to complete background checks in time, allowing the sales to proceed if the deadline isn’t met. A handful of Democratic lawmakers have put forward a bill in the Oregon Legislature that would close this loophole. The bill is opposed by gun rights groups. It’s often called the Charleston loophole because Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun that way, and then murder nine Black people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. In Oregon, it’s up to the state police to do a background check. But they are overwhelmed.

GUN RIGHTS-STATE CAPITOLS

Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS

Police chief retires after report shows hostile environment

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — City officials say Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells retired on Friday, effective immediately. The city of Gresham announced the retirement in a news release. The suburban Portland police chief’s retirement comes after a report released last week showed Sells fostered and permitted a hostile workplace that drove out a Black senior official hired to address issues of racial bias. The city didn’t say if the report findings led to the resignation. The report showed a culture of dysfunction and found that members of the police department defied initiatives to improve racial sensitivity within its ranks. The chief said Friday she was not quitting voluntarily, but because of how the city handled the outside investigation.

WRONGFUL ARREST-FEDERAL PROBE

DOJ won’t pursue charges in wrongful arrest of Black man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice will not pursue criminal charges in the 2017 wrongful arrest of a Black man who said he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officers involved in Michael Fesser’s arrest “willfully violated” Fesser’s civil rights or federal public corruption laws. Fesser’s lawyer, Paul Buchanan, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he recognized the high bar that’s required to support a federal criminal civil rights case and isn’t surprised by the outcome.

AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER

Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Southern U.S. cities slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another. Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures have created a shortage of clean drinking water, forced the closure of the Memphis airport on Friday and left hospitals scrambling to maintain sanitary conditions. Many people finally have electricity back after this week’s deadly winter weather blast overwhelmed the Texas electrical grid and left millions shivering for days. Now 7 million Texans are under orders to boil their water before consuming it. Most of the 161,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi, lost water service.

EX-COP-MURDER SENTENCE

Ex-cop gets life sentences for murder of woman, man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former Lebanon police officer has been sentenced in the murders of his ex-girlfriend and a man who was with her at her house. The Statesman Journal reports 50-year-old Brenton Richmond was sentenced Thursday on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Tammy Lee Hopper and Erik Jacobs. Richmond will serve back-to-back lifetime prison sentences and must serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole. Richmond pleaded guilty to the lesser charges in January as part of a plea agreement. Linn County District Attorney prosecutors say Richmond broke into Hopper’s house on Feb. 7, 2019 and fatally shot the couple.