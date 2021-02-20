Skip to Content
Published 9:34 pm

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 78, Priest River 77, OT

Fruitland 51, Homedale 43

Hillcrest 47, Skyline 34

Marsh Valley 59, American Falls 20

Mountain View 62, Thunder Ridge 55

Timberline 38, Borah 32

Victory Charter 57, Liberty Charter 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A State Tournament=

Championship=

Melba 51, Bear Lake 40

Consolation=

Soda Springs 35, Ririe 32

Third Place=

New Plymouth 41, Grangeville 32

Class 3A State Tournament=

Championship=

Timberlake 65, Sugar-Salem 49

Consolation=

Marsh Valley 51, Snake River 48

Third Place=

Filer 53, Parma 50

Class 4A State Tournament=

Championship=

Blackfoot 50, Century 46

Consolation=

Skyline 54, Mountain Home 37

Third Place=

Burley 45, Sandpoint 32

Class 5A State Tournament=

Championship=

Mountain View 62, Thunder Ridge 55

Consolation=

Boise 52, Timberline 41

Third Place=

Rigby 47, Coeur d’Alene 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

