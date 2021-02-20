Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 78, Priest River 77, OT
Fruitland 51, Homedale 43
Hillcrest 47, Skyline 34
Marsh Valley 59, American Falls 20
Mountain View 62, Thunder Ridge 55
Timberline 38, Borah 32
Victory Charter 57, Liberty Charter 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A State Tournament=
Championship=
Melba 51, Bear Lake 40
Consolation=
Soda Springs 35, Ririe 32
Third Place=
New Plymouth 41, Grangeville 32
Class 3A State Tournament=
Championship=
Timberlake 65, Sugar-Salem 49
Consolation=
Marsh Valley 51, Snake River 48
Third Place=
Filer 53, Parma 50
Class 4A State Tournament=
Championship=
Blackfoot 50, Century 46
Consolation=
Skyline 54, Mountain Home 37
Third Place=
Burley 45, Sandpoint 32
Class 5A State Tournament=
Championship=
Mountain View 62, Thunder Ridge 55
Consolation=
Boise 52, Timberline 41
Third Place=
Rigby 47, Coeur d’Alene 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
