Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler was killed after getting swept away by a large avalanche in the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says the rider triggered the avalanche Friday while riding up the slope. CBS2 reports that he was carried 600 feet and was found by his partners on the surface.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make illegal demonstrating at private residences is headed to the full House. A House committee on Friday voted 11-4 to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes. Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at various officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates to slow infections and deaths because of the coronavirus pandemic. Backers say allowing the demonstrations will cause people to avoid public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted. Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House on Friday approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance as people struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted 59-8 on Friday to approve the money that also requires approval from the Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little’s signature. The money is part of the nearly $900 million the state received under then-President Donald Trump’s coronavirus rescue bill signed into law in December. President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban through the end of March. It’s part of a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say an Idaho man has been infected with a variant of coronavirus first detected in South Africa. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Southwest District Health officials said Friday the man had recently traveled overseas and is thought to have been exposed before returning to Idaho. The variant is believed to be more infectious than other variants of the coronavirus that are currently prevalent in Idaho. Meanwhile, extreme winter weather across parts of the U.S. forced a delay in vaccine shipments to Idaho and other states. Health officials say no vaccine has been shipped to Idaho so far this week.