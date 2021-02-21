Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 50,000 customers are still without power Saturday, more than a week after an ice storm ravaged the electrical grid in greater Portland, Oregon. Portland General Electric had hoped to have power back to all but 15,000 customers by Friday night but the utility discovered additional damage Friday after it reached previously inaccessible areas. The worst ice storm in 40 years knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak and killed five people. Oregon National Guard troops called up by Gov. Kate Brown began welfare checks in Clackamas County on Saturday and were expected to begin the same checks in Marion County, to the south, on Monday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The regionally famous cherry trees on Oregon’s Capitol Mall were damaged in last weekend’s ice storm. The Statesman Journal reports that at least two of the 150 Akebono flowering cherry trees will need to be removed and the rest will be thinned out significantly. The storm last weekend coated power lines and trees with a layer of ice an inch thick. The cherry trees, planted in 1992, attract visitors from around the region when they bloom in March and April and inspired the Capitol’s annual Cherry Blossom Day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite historic winter weather across the country causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline is still on schedule. While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, beginning Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1. During the past week, Oregon averaged more than 14,000 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with first doses and 5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people are buying guns in Oregon these days that the state police are often unable to complete background checks in time, allowing the sales to proceed if the deadline isn’t met. A handful of Democratic lawmakers have put forward a bill in the Oregon Legislature that would close this loophole. The bill is opposed by gun rights groups. It’s often called the Charleston loophole because Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun that way, and then murder nine Black people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. In Oregon, it’s up to the state police to do a background check. But they are overwhelmed.