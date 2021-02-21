Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause. This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths. Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them. Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. The measure received strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate this month. It spends money in various areas, including vaccine administration, rental assistance and money for school districts as they move back toward in-classroom teaching. Under the bill, $714 million will be allocated to schools as they move toward welcoming students back to the classroom. An additional $618 million will go toward vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing, and $365 million will go toward rental assistance to help renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Rape, kidnapping and assault charges filed against a Kirkland man have been dropped by King County prosecutors. The Seattle Times reports the charges against Thomas Brownlee were dismissed in January based on electronic communications between Brownlee and a young Tacoma woman, according to court records and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Emily Petersen. Evidence on the man’s cellphone led investigators to believe sexual activity with the woman was consensual. Petersen says Kirkland police are not seeking criminal charges against the 18-year-old woman. She was only identified in court documents by initials because of mitigating information uncovered during the investigation and Petersen says the woman is receiving services to address the root cause of her behavior.