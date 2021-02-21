Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards snapped Portland’s six-game win streak with a 118-111 victory over Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers. Bradley Beal scored 37 points, helping Washington to its fourth straight win. Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and reserve Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Lillard had 35 points and 12 assists, but he was 10 for 30 from the field. Enes Kanter had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, and Robert Covington finished with 11 points and 11 boards.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 points, Jalen Suggs added 17 and No. 1 Gonzaga beat San Diego 106-69 on Saturday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 26 games. Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga to its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home. Josh Parish led San Diego with 13 points. It was just the second game for the Toreros since losing to Gonzaga 90-62 on Jan. 28 due to a lengthy pause because of COVID-19 concerns.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa scored 15 points apiece and Oregon beat Utah 67-64 for the Ducks’ fifth straight win. Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points for Oregon (14-4, 9-3 Pac-12) before fouling out with 3:29 to play. Duarte, who had 11 points in the second half, and Figueroa hit 3-pointers 21 seconds apart to give the Ducks a 64-61 lead with 1:55 to play. Alfonso Plummer answered with a 3-pointer before Duarte made 1 of 2 free throws to give Oregon the lead for good with 1:20 remaining. Plummer hit four 3s and finished with 17 points and Timmy Allen scored 15 for Utah (9-10, 6-9). Neither team led by more than five points and there were nine ties and 19 lead changes.

SEATTLE (AP) — Quade Green scored 17 points, Jamal Bey added 10 of his 15 in the second half, and Washington held off California 62-51 in a matchup of teams at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Washington led by as many as 14 in the second half then held off every charge by the Golden Bears over the final 10 minutes to win for the second time in three games. Matt Bradley led California with 13 points, but struggled from the floor. Bradley was just 3-o- 16 shooting and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. The Golden Bears shot a season-worst 26.7% and went the final 8 minutes without a made field goal.