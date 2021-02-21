Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POWER OUTAGES-OREGON

More than 50,000 without power in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 50,000 customers are still without power Saturday, more than a week after an ice storm ravaged the electrical grid in greater Portland, Oregon. Portland General Electric had hoped to have power back to all but 15,000 customers by Friday night but the utility discovered additional damage Friday after it reached previously inaccessible areas. The worst ice storm in 40 years knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak and killed five people. Oregon National Guard troops called up by Gov. Kate Brown began welfare checks in Clackamas County on Saturday and were expected to begin the same checks in Marion County, to the south, on Monday.

OREGON STORM-CAPITOL CHERRY TREES

Beloved cherry trees at Oregon Capitol damaged in ice storm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The regionally famous cherry trees on Oregon’s Capitol Mall were damaged in last weekend’s ice storm. The Statesman Journal reports that at least two of the 150 Akebono flowering cherry trees will need to be removed and the rest will be thinned out significantly. The storm last weekend coated power lines and trees with a layer of ice an inch thick. The cherry trees, planted in 1992, attract visitors from around the region when they bloom in March and April and inspired the Capitol’s annual Cherry Blossom Day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Despite vaccine delay, officials say Oregon remains on track

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite historic winter weather across the country causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline is still on schedule. While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, beginning Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1. During the past week, Oregon averaged more than 14,000 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with first doses and 5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

OREGON-GUN CONTROL

Oregon lawmakers take aim at loophole in state gun law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people are buying guns in Oregon these days that the state police are often unable to complete background checks in time, allowing the sales to proceed if the deadline isn’t met. A handful of Democratic lawmakers have put forward a bill in the Oregon Legislature that would close this loophole. The bill is opposed by gun rights groups. It’s often called the Charleston loophole because Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun that way, and then murder nine Black people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. In Oregon, it’s up to the state police to do a background check. But they are overwhelmed.

GUN RIGHTS-STATE CAPITOLS

Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS

Police chief retires after report shows hostile environment

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — City officials say Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells retired on Friday, effective immediately. The city of Gresham announced the retirement in a news release. The suburban Portland police chief’s retirement comes after a report released last week showed Sells fostered and permitted a hostile workplace that drove out a Black senior official hired to address issues of racial bias. The city didn’t say if the report findings led to the resignation. The report showed a culture of dysfunction and found that members of the police department defied initiatives to improve racial sensitivity within its ranks. The chief said Friday she was not quitting voluntarily, but because of how the city handled the outside investigation.

WRONGFUL ARREST-FEDERAL PROBE

DOJ won’t pursue charges in wrongful arrest of Black man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice will not pursue criminal charges in the 2017 wrongful arrest of a Black man who said he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officers involved in Michael Fesser’s arrest “willfully violated” Fesser’s civil rights or federal public corruption laws. Fesser’s lawyer, Paul Buchanan, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he recognized the high bar that’s required to support a federal criminal civil rights case and isn’t surprised by the outcome.

AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER

Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Southern U.S. cities slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another. Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures have created a shortage of clean drinking water, forced the closure of the Memphis airport on Friday and left hospitals scrambling to maintain sanitary conditions. Many people finally have electricity back after this week’s deadly winter weather blast overwhelmed the Texas electrical grid and left millions shivering for days. Now 7 million Texans are under orders to boil their water before consuming it. Most of the 161,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi, lost water service.