Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANTI-PROTEST LAWS

New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause. This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths. Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them. Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.

GUN RIGHTS-STATE CAPITOLS

Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

LEGISLATURE-COVID FUNDING

Washington governor signs COVID-19 relief spending bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. The measure received strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate this month. It spends money in various areas, including vaccine administration, rental assistance and money for school districts as they move back toward in-classroom teaching. Under the bill, $714 million will be allocated to schools as they move toward welcoming students back to the classroom. An additional $618 million will go toward vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing, and $365 million will go toward rental assistance to help renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.

RAPE CHARGES DROPPED

New evidence leads to dismissed rape charge for Kirkland man

SEATTLE (AP) — Rape, kidnapping and assault charges filed against a Kirkland man have been dropped by King County prosecutors. The Seattle Times reports the charges against Thomas Brownlee were dismissed in January based on electronic communications between Brownlee and a young Tacoma woman, according to court records and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Emily Petersen. Evidence on the man’s cellphone led investigators to believe sexual activity with the woman was consensual. Petersen says Kirkland police are not seeking criminal charges against the 18-year-old woman. She was only identified in court documents by initials because of mitigating information uncovered during the investigation and Petersen says the woman is receiving services to address the root cause of her behavior.

DOUBLE PEDESTRIAN FATAL

2 pedestrians killed in Bothell; suspect taken into custody

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — State police say they have taken a suspect in custody after a Friday morning crash on Highway 524 in Bothell that killed two pedestrians. The Seattle Times reports the collision at about 10:30 a.m. involved a vehicle and two people on foot, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant. He says the driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu fled after the crash and was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. Oliphant said to expect a long-term closure of Highway 524, and Washington State Department of Transportation said the road is closed at 202nd Street Southeast and Filbert Drive.

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT-ARREST

Man suspected of attempted kidnapping now in custody

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman walking on a street in Bellevue has been arrested. Police said the suspect was identified after Seattle police recognized the suspect from a similar crime in the city. A woman reported that a man driving a white van tried to force her into his van at knifepoint on Saturday. This happened near 108th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way. After the victim refused, she flagged down a passing car and the suspect drove away. She was not hurt. Police said detectives issued a regionwide bulletin and Seattle police recognized the description and called Bellevue police with the suspect’s identification.

PROTEST CHARGES DROPPED

Vancouver drops most police killing protest charges

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver has dropped criminal charges for most people arrested at protests over the police killing of a Black man. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports hundreds marched through the city from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 to protest Kevin Peterson Jr.’s death. Two Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives and a deputy shot and killed the 21-year-old man during an attempted drug sting in Hazel Dell. The unrest included some clashes around Vancouver between racial justice protesters and right-wing groups. Eight people arrested faced charges of failure to disperse. Vancouver City Attorney Jonathan Young said the city decided to drop five individuals’ charges because investigations found those five hadn’t endangered others nor damaged property.

ANCIENT COINS SEIZED-UNIVERSITY

University to study ancient coins seized at US-Canada border

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have transferred dozens of ancient coins seized in 2017 at the U.S.-Canada border to the University of Washington to be studied. Homeland Security Investigations Pacific Northwest said there were 51 Greek Hellenistic and early Islamic coins. The Bellingham Herald reports that agency documents said a suspect returned to the U.S. after he was refused entry into Canada. Agents determined the suspect, who was not identified, could not prove he owned the coins. The suspect signed an agreement to abandon the coins, which were later legally forfeited to the U.S. government. The University of Washington petitioned in 2019 to the Border Patrol to donate the coins. The coins were transferred on Thursday.

AP-US-DATA-BREACH-KROGER

Kroger is latest victim of third-party software data breach

BOSTON (AP) — Kroger Co. says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor’s file-transfer service. It says it is notifying potentially impacted customers and offering them free credit monitoring. The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed. Kroger said it was among victims of the December hack of a file-transfer product from Accellion, a California-based company. Other victims include the University of Colorado and Washington State’s auditor.

FERRY SERVICE-REPAIRS

The Bremerton-Seattle ferry crossing down to one boat

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Bremerton-Seattle state ferry crossing will be down to one-boat service “until further notice” because of a propulsion issue found on the ferry Cathlamet. Washington State Ferries estimates it will take at least a month for repairs to be completed on the Cathlamet. That ferry was sailing on the state’s “Triangle” Southworth-Vashon Island-Fauntleroy route. That route has been operating on reduced service during the pandemic. The issue on the Cathlamet took the route down to one vessel Thursday morning. The agency diverted the Sealth, which was bound for Bremerton, to the Triangle, leaving the Bremerton with only the ferry Kitsap.