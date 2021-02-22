BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HALF MILLION DEAD

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researcher says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died. The virus has reached into all corners of the country and communities of every size. By Adam Geller. SENT: 930 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK THINGS TO KNOW

Here’s what’s happening Monday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. SENT: 440 words.

OREGON POWER OUTAGES

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 20,000 customers were still without power in northwest Oregon – 10 days after a series of powerful ice storms. SENT: 170 words. Will be updated after utility news conference.

EUROPE DITIGAL PLATFORMS

LONDON — Microsoft is teaming up with European publishers to push for a system to make big tech platforms pay for news, raising the stakes in the brewing battle led by Australia to get Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. SENT: 510 words.

SPORTS

BBA–MARINERS MATHER RESIGNS

Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday after video surfaced over the weekend of him expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and opinions about some players. By Tim Booth. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

BKC T25 COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change. SENT: 590 words.

SOC–SWANSEA-MORRIS INJURED

SWANSEA, Wales — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders. SENT: 290 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FISH KILL FINE: Oregon fines lake reserve community $429K after fish deaths

HIT RUN DEATHS: Washington man arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash.

SUSPECT SHOOTS AT TROOPER: Suspect opens fire at state trooper during traffic stop.

AVALANCHE DANGER: Avalanche dangers close 3 mountain passes in Washington .