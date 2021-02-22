Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Members of the Oregon National Guard delivered supplies to people without power as problems lingered from an ice storm the wreaked havoc on the electrical grid beginning more than a week ago. A utility official said some communities may not see power for another week. More than 38,000 customers remained without power Sunday. Portland General Electric says it restored power to more than 14,000 customers Saturday as it faced ongoing challenges with restoring the grid. The worst ice storm in the area in 40 years started Feb. 12 and knocked out power to more than 420,000 customers and killed five people, including four who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — A person has died after a commercial fishing boat capsized near the mouth of Tillamook Bay along the Oregon coastline. Four people were pulled from the water by rescuers after the 38-foot vessel capsized late Saturday afternoon. Two were extracted within about 20 minutes and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a third crew member soon after. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the fourth crew member was not located until more than two hours after the incident. The fishing boat’s home port is Warrenton, Oregon. The name of the vessel and the victims were not available.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The regionally famous cherry trees on Oregon’s Capitol Mall were damaged in last weekend’s ice storm. The Statesman Journal reports that at least two of the 150 Akebono flowering cherry trees will need to be removed and the rest will be thinned out significantly. The storm last weekend coated power lines and trees with a layer of ice an inch thick. The cherry trees, planted in 1992, attract visitors from around the region when they bloom in March and April and inspired the Capitol’s annual Cherry Blossom Day.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite historic winter weather across the country causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline is still on schedule. While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, beginning Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1. During the past week, Oregon averaged more than 14,000 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with first doses and 5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.