Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a Washington State Patrol trooper as he tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 405 in Tukwila. The suspects involved have not been found. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that a trooper had been shot at. The trooper was not hit. The incident happened when the trooper tried to stop a vehicle on northbound I-405. The vehicle took the SR 169 exit in Renton and was found in Kent just before 6 p.m. Sunday. There were three people in the vehicle but none have been found.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Three major passes in Washington state were closed overnight due to avalanche dangers after heavy rain fell on a large snowpack from recent storms, state transportation officials said. Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90, Stevens Pass on U.S. Route 2 and White Pass on U.S. Route 12 were closed Sunday at 6 p.m. and remained closed Monday morning. It was unknown how long the pass would be closed. State Department of Transportation officials said they would reassess the dangers on Monday morning. On Interstate 90, traffic was stopped eastbound near North Bend, and westbound near Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause. This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths. Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them. Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.