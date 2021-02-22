Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather has apologized for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances. Mather’s comments came in a speech to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5 and were posted online over the weekend. The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners’ organizational situation going into the 2021 season, many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, Taylor Jones posted her fifth double-double of the season and Oregon State upset eighth-ranked UCLA 71-64 on Sunday to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes. UCLA was within two late in the fourth quarter, but Goodman hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining to extend Oregon State’s lead to 66-61. Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Beavers controlled the inside with a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint. Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA with 21 points and Lauryn Miller added 13. The Bruins, who posted a 27-point win over No. 13 Oregon on Friday, shot a season-low 27.6% from the field (21 of 76).

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sydney Parrish hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench and No. 13 Oregon ended a three-game losing streak with a 72-48 win over USC. The Ducks, who lost to three-straight Top 10 teams, matched their season high with 12 3-pointers on 28 attempts and shot 48% overall (27-56), their best shooting performance after seven games of shooting between 32 and 43%. Erin Boley added 13 points and eight rebounds for Oregon, which has won 10 straight in the series. Alissa Pili scored 14 points for the Trojans.