Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

Snowmobiler killed in Sawtooth Mountains avalanche

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler was killed after getting swept away by a large avalanche in the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says the rider triggered the avalanche Friday while riding up the slope. CBS2 reports that he was carried 600 feet and was found by his partners on the surface.

Idaho bill to outlaw demonstrating at private homes advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make illegal demonstrating at private residences is headed to the full House. A House committee on Friday voted 11-4 to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes. Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at various officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates to slow infections and deaths because of the coronavirus pandemic. Backers say allowing the demonstrations will cause people to avoid public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted. Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

No charges after Wyoming grizzly feeding investigation

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Federal investigators decided not to pursue charges against a woman suspected of illegally feeding grizzly bears at her home in Jackson Hole. The Jackson Hole News & Guide obtained details of the investigation through a records request. The records show investigators interviewed the woman at her home while grizzlies ate food put out for animals outside. The investigation found evidence of eight grizzly bears getting into feed including multiple generations born to a well-known local female. The woman denied that food was put out for grizzlies, only moose. Feeding grizzlies is illegal but feeding moose is legal in Wyoming.

House approves emergency rental help for Idaho residents

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House on Friday approved $175 million in emergency rental assistance as people struggle to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted 59-8 on Friday to approve the money that also requires approval from the Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little’s signature. The money is part of the nearly $900 million the state received under then-President Donald Trump’s coronavirus rescue bill signed into law in December. President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban through the end of March. It’s part of a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.

Coronavirus variant found in Idaho, vaccines delayed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say an Idaho man has been infected with a variant of coronavirus first detected in South Africa. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Southwest District Health officials said Friday the man had recently traveled overseas and is thought to have been exposed before returning to Idaho. The variant is believed to be more infectious than other variants of the coronavirus that are currently prevalent in Idaho. Meanwhile, extreme winter weather across parts of the U.S. forced a delay in vaccine shipments to Idaho and other states. Health officials say no vaccine has been shipped to Idaho so far this week.

Idaho bill to make ballot initiatives tougher goes to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots is headed to the full Senate. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure that Republican Sen. Steve Vick says is needed to give rural voters more say in the process. Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months. Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution because it makes getting initiatives on ballots nearly impossible.