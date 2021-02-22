Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POWER OUTAGES-OREGON

Power restoration from Oregon storm could take a week more

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Members of the Oregon National Guard delivered supplies to people without power as problems lingered from an ice storm the wreaked havoc on the electrical grid beginning more than a week ago. A utility official said some communities may not see power for another week. More than 38,000 customers remained without power Sunday. Portland General Electric says it restored power to more than 14,000 customers Saturday as it faced ongoing challenges with restoring the grid. The worst ice storm in the area in 40 years started Feb. 12 and knocked out power to more than 420,000 customers and killed five people, including four who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

FISHING BOAT CAPSIZES

One dead after fishing boat capsizes in Oregon bay

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — A person has died after a commercial fishing boat capsized near the mouth of Tillamook Bay along the Oregon coastline. Four people were pulled from the water by rescuers after the 38-foot vessel capsized late Saturday afternoon. Two were extracted within about 20 minutes and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a third crew member soon after. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the fourth crew member was not located until more than two hours after the incident. The fishing boat’s home port is Warrenton, Oregon. The name of the vessel and the victims were not available.

OREGON STORM-CAPITOL CHERRY TREES

Beloved cherry trees at Oregon Capitol damaged in ice storm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The regionally famous cherry trees on Oregon’s Capitol Mall were damaged in last weekend’s ice storm. The Statesman Journal reports that at least two of the 150 Akebono flowering cherry trees will need to be removed and the rest will be thinned out significantly. The storm last weekend coated power lines and trees with a layer of ice an inch thick. The cherry trees, planted in 1992, attract visitors from around the region when they bloom in March and April and inspired the Capitol’s annual Cherry Blossom Day.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Despite vaccine delay, officials say Oregon remains on track

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Despite historic winter weather across the country causing shipment delays and forcing mass vaccination sites to reschedule appointments, Oregon health officials said Friday that the state’s vaccination timeline is still on schedule. While more than 10,000 vaccine appointments were canceled last week, beginning Monday people 70 and older will be eligible to receive doses of vaccine and people 65 and older will be eligible March 1. During the past week, Oregon averaged more than 14,000 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, 12% of the state’s population has been vaccinated with first doses and 5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

OREGON-GUN CONTROL

Oregon lawmakers take aim at loophole in state gun law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people are buying guns in Oregon these days that the state police are often unable to complete background checks in time, allowing the sales to proceed if the deadline isn’t met. A handful of Democratic lawmakers have put forward a bill in the Oregon Legislature that would close this loophole. The bill is opposed by gun rights groups. It’s often called the Charleston loophole because Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun that way, and then murder nine Black people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. In Oregon, it’s up to the state police to do a background check. But they are overwhelmed.

GUN RIGHTS-STATE CAPITOLS

Guns in capitol buildings divide states after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — States are going in opposite directions on whether to allow guns in legislative buildings even after insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters forced their way into statehouses nationwide over the past year. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for those with permits. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But states like Michigan have restricted guns inside their capitols, while others like Washington are considering similar moves. A review by The Associated Press found that guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states.

POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS

Police chief retires after report shows hostile environment

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — City officials say Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells retired on Friday, effective immediately. The city of Gresham announced the retirement in a news release. The suburban Portland police chief’s retirement comes after a report released last week showed Sells fostered and permitted a hostile workplace that drove out a Black senior official hired to address issues of racial bias. The city didn’t say if the report findings led to the resignation. The report showed a culture of dysfunction and found that members of the police department defied initiatives to improve racial sensitivity within its ranks. The chief said Friday she was not quitting voluntarily, but because of how the city handled the outside investigation.

WRONGFUL ARREST-FEDERAL PROBE

DOJ won’t pursue charges in wrongful arrest of Black man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice will not pursue criminal charges in the 2017 wrongful arrest of a Black man who said he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officers involved in Michael Fesser’s arrest “willfully violated” Fesser’s civil rights or federal public corruption laws. Fesser’s lawyer, Paul Buchanan, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he recognized the high bar that’s required to support a federal criminal civil rights case and isn’t surprised by the outcome.